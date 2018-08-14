CLOSE
Fashion, Hair & Beauty
Home > Fashion, Hair & Beauty

Essence To Honor Naomi Campbell During NY Fashion Week

Leave a comment

 

Photo Credit: David Gabber / PRPhotos.com

Fashion and catwalk icon Naomi Campbell will be honored by Essence magazine during New York Fashion Week, Page Six has exclusively learned.

The publication will toast Campbell’s historic career at its annual Street Style festival at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn on Sept. 9.

She will be honored along with singer Kelis and fashion influencer Kellie Brown.

Amanda Seales, of HBO’s Insecure, will host the event, and Teyana Taylor and Afropop star Yemi Alade will reportedly perform.

Rihanna, Solange & Naomi at 2014 CFDA Awards
10 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Amanda Seales , Essence Mag , insecure , Kelis , Naomi Campbell , Teyana Taylor

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close