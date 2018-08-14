Essence To Honor Naomi Campbell During NY Fashion Week

Fashion and catwalk icon Naomi Campbell will be honored by Essence magazine during New York Fashion Week, Page Six has exclusively learned.

The publication will toast Campbell’s historic career at its annual Street Style festival at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn on Sept. 9.

She will be honored along with singer Kelis and fashion influencer Kellie Brown.

Amanda Seales, of HBO’s Insecure, will host the event, and Teyana Taylor and Afropop star Yemi Alade will reportedly perform.

