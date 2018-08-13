‘No Wig Formed Against Me Shall Prosper’: Teyana Taylor Powers Through Hair Malfunction In D.C. [Video]

Teyana Taylor didn’t let the matter of her wig flying off mid performance stop her show in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night (Aug. 11) at Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club, where not only did her wig come off, but she incorporated the mishap into her performance by swinging it around as she sang.

The crowd cheered her on, and she returned to the stage later with a baseball cap helping to keep her new wig in place.

The singer then made the wig loss an empowerment thing by encouraging an audience member to hand over hers, which Taylor proceeded to whip around as well.

“No wig formed against me shall prosper,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Here’s a recap of the wig snatching in DC LAST NIGHT!!! Omg I love y’all!!!! WE ALL KEPT THAT SAMEEEEE ENERGY!!! Yesterday was tooo litttttttt!!!! The show must go on ALWAYS!!!!!”

