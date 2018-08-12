CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Is Idris Elba Closer To Being The First Black Bond?

Leave a comment

(AP Photo/FILE)

LONDON (AP) — His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

British actor Idris Elba is stoking speculation he may take over the role of James Bond when Daniel Craig steps aside, offering an enigmatic Twitter post that fueled the buzz about him becoming the first black Bond.

The star of shows such as “The Wire” and “Luther” on Sunday posted an artistic selfie under the words “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the spy’s famous catchphrase.

American film producer Antoine Fuqua stoked long-running speculation about Elba taking on the role last week, when he told Britain’s Daily Star that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said “it is time” for a non-white actor to play agent 007.

But before fans go overboard, Elba posted another tweet a few hours later saying, “Don’t believe the HYPE ….”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook.  Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

British Beauties: Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond
18 photos
British actors , Idris Elba , james bond

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close