Top Of The Morning: Sold Out Shows!

Happy Friday! Damon Williams has been selling out shows, “on the vineyard.” It’s Black Comedy Month and Damon is there all month along with other comedians. He’s met people from all over the country who have heard about the show on the TJMS. He’s there for two more weeks so get your tickets now and go see Damon!
