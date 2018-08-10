Spike Lee Talks About ‘BlacKkKlansman’

| 08.10.18
The newest Spike Lee Joint, BlacKkKlansman, tells the incredible story of Ron Stallworth, the black man who infiltrated the KKK in the ’70s.

The film is set in the 1970s in Colorado Springs. Stallworth led a police investigation that went undercover into the Ku Klux Klan and made it all the way up to David Duke, then the grand wizard of the organization.

Lee says it’s “not an accident,” that the movie comes out on anniversary of the Charlottesville hate attack.

The issues discussed in the film are relevant to the “dangerous time” that we are living in today, “with agent orange in the White House.”

Lee also urges us to vote, “if this last 18 months can not motivate you to vote, I don’t know what will,” this “one term president gotta go.”

Check out the trailer below:

 

