CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

David Duke Concerned About Portrayal In Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKKKlansman’

Leave a comment

In an interview on NBC Nightly News, real life BlacKkKlansman Ron Stallworth tells Lester Holt that David Duke called him to discuss his concerns about the way he will be portrayed in Spike Lee’s new film.

See the interview below.

 

BlacKkKlansman opens in theaters August 10, 2018. View the official trailer:

(story/video: NBC Nightly News)

What’s Spike Lee’s Best Joint?
11 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

BlacKKKlansman , Lester Holt , Spike Lee

2 thoughts on “David Duke Concerned About Portrayal In Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKKKlansman’

  2. Passing Through!! on said:

    that David Duke called him to discuss his concerns about the way he will be portrayed in Spike Lee’s new film.
    *
    You can only portray s**t as s**t.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close