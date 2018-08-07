David Duke Concerned About Portrayal In Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKKKlansman’

In an interview on NBC Nightly News, real life BlacKkKlansman Ron Stallworth tells Lester Holt that David Duke called him to discuss his concerns about the way he will be portrayed in Spike Lee’s new film.

See the interview below.

BlacKkKlansman opens in theaters August 10, 2018. View the official trailer:

(story/video: NBC Nightly News)

