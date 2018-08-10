Sommore, The Sensitive Comedian?

If you’ve been wanting to see the hilarious comedian and actress, Sommore, you’re in luck!

You can see her this weekend at Levity Live in West Nyack, NY. (August 10-12)

She’s always dressed to the nines, so asking if she’ll be launching her own clothing line is a fair question. But she says, “no I’m just going to do jokes.”

A while back Sommore owned a clothing and shoe store but she’s sensitive so she decided it’s not for her. She would get upset because, “you can’t come in my store and not buy nothing.”

It doesn’t seem possible to be a sensitive comedian, but, she insists that she is. So be nice to her at the show!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM