Sommore, The Sensitive Comedian?

Originals
| 08.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you’ve been wanting to see  the hilarious comedian and actress, Sommore, you’re in luck!

You can see her this weekend at Levity Live in West Nyack, NY. (August 10-12)

She’s always dressed to the nines, so asking if she’ll be launching her own clothing line is a fair question. But she says, “no I’m just going to do jokes.”

A while back Sommore owned a clothing and shoe store but she’s sensitive so she decided it’s not for her. She would get upset because, “you can’t come in my store and not buy nothing.”

It doesn’t seem possible to be a sensitive comedian, but, she insists that she is. So be nice to her at the show!

Seriously Funny Black Female Comedians
14 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Female Comic , New York , Sommore , TJMS

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close