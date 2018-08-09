Tamron Hall Talks About Her New Talk Show

Tamron Hall announced that her next career move is to ABC. She will be hosting a daytime talk show that is set to air in February of 2019.

For all of you Investigation Discovery fans don’t worry, Hall will continue hosting Deadline Crime with Tamron Hall. The show is in it’s sixth season and she says the show is “more than a show to me. It’s part of my life journey.”

Russ says that there is no one like Hall on TV and believes that the new show will be very successful.

