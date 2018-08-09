DL Hughley Show
Jeffrey Osborne’s Secret To Remaining Youthful

The legendary Jeffrey Osborne “still sounds the same.” His voice remains unchanged even 30 years later.

Osborne says the secret is to stay active and eat healthy. He’s actually been a vegan for about a year. “I thank the Lord to still have the voice that I’ve always had,” he said.

His new album Worth It All is out now and is doing well.  DL loves it so much that he plays it all the time. Osborne says, “as veteran artists, we don’t get as many spins as we used to,” so he is very appreciate to DL for playing his music.

Close