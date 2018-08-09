DL’s GED Section: Use Your Anger To Fuel You

Wesley Bell, a criminal justice reform advocate, beat Bob McCulloch in the Democratic primary for the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s seat. McCulloch is the prosecutor known for refusing to prosecute the officer responsible for Mike Brown’s death. People were ready for a prosecutor that will have compassion toward the community, and that’s what they got! Wesley Bell said he would win and he did, “well done Wesley Bell.”

