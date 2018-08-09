Students at six schools in South Carolina will get out early on Aug. 21 thanks to the inconvenience of Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from their On the Run II tour stop in Columbia led to their decision to close schools after a half day.
The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.
Sadly, all other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II concert is being held at the University of South Carolina’s 80,000-seat football stadium.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Bey Day: South Carolina Schools To Close Early On Aug. 21 For ‘On The Run II’ Arrival
- Deputies: Arrest Made In Lemonade Stand Stickup
- City Reviews Policy After 11-Year-Old Shocked With Stun Gun
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Bey Day: South Carolina Schools To Close Early On Aug. 21 For ‘On The Run II’ Arrival”
They will only dismiss schools early that are in proximity to Williams- Brice Stadium where the concert will be held and African American Woman is you had any knowledge of the situation, you would know this make perfect sense!
Are you kidding? Kids are just starting school and they think this is worthy of an early dimissal??? The educational system REALLY needs to get its priorities straight…