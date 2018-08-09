Bey Day: South Carolina Schools To Close Early On Aug. 21 For ‘On The Run II’ Arrival

Students at six schools in South Carolina will get out early on Aug. 21 thanks to the inconvenience of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from their On the Run II tour stop in Columbia led to their decision to close schools after a half day.

The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.

Sadly, all other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II concert is being held at the University of South Carolina’s 80,000-seat football stadium.

