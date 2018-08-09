CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Bey Day: South Carolina Schools To Close Early On Aug. 21 For ‘On The Run II’ Arrival

Leave a comment

 

Students at six schools in South Carolina will get out early on Aug. 21 thanks to the inconvenience of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Officials with the Richland 1 School District said expected heavy traffic from their On the Run II tour stop in Columbia led to their decision to close schools after a half day.

The district said in a statement that they worry if the schools dismiss at their regular times, buses will get caught in heavy traffic going to the show.

Sadly, all other schools in Richland 1 will dismiss at their normal times.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On the Run II concert is being held at the University of South Carolina’s 80,000-seat football stadium.

Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z, Black Twitter Loses It
35 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , Education , Jay-Z , OTRII , Tour

2 thoughts on “Bey Day: South Carolina Schools To Close Early On Aug. 21 For ‘On The Run II’ Arrival

  1. Perry on said:

    They will only dismiss schools early that are in proximity to Williams- Brice Stadium where the concert will be held and African American Woman is you had any knowledge of the situation, you would know this make perfect sense!

    Reply
  2. African American Woman on said:

    Are you kidding? Kids are just starting school and they think this is worthy of an early dimissal??? The educational system REALLY needs to get its priorities straight…

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close