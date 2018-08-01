CLOSE
Houston
Beyonce’s Childhood Home Is On The Market

Beyonce's childhood home is up for sale

The childhood Third Ward home of Beyonce is officially on the market.

The home, located at 2414 Rosedale Street is going for $500,000 and features three beds and three baths. The Riverside Terrace dwelling is a charming, all-brick French traditional built in 1946. The Knowles clan of papa Mathew, Mama Tina and Beyoncé moved in 1982, when Queen Bey was only a year-old.

Keller Williams Premier Realty lists the various selling points as well, fairly obvious ones. The home has never flooded, it features a huge backyard and is close to the Med Center. Plus, Beyonce lived here! There are original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a living room fireplace, a den and media room.

