Beyonce’s Childhood Home Is On The Market

The childhood Third Ward home of Beyonce is officially on the market.

The home, located at 2414 Rosedale Street is going for $500,000 and features three beds and three baths. The Riverside Terrace dwelling is a charming, all-brick French traditional built in 1946. The Knowles clan of papa Mathew, Mama Tina and Beyoncé moved in 1982, when Queen Bey was only a year-old.

Keller Williams Premier Realty lists the various selling points as well, fairly obvious ones. The home has never flooded, it features a huge backyard and is close to the Med Center. Plus, Beyonce lived here! There are original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a living room fireplace, a den and media room.

IMAGE: Keller Williams Premier Reality

