Top Of The Morning: Tom Needs A New Suit

Originals
| 08.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is almost here! Make sure that you have all of your tickets and a clean white outfit. Tom has to go out and buy a new suit because someone (hint hint…Sherri Shepard) got makeup all over his other one! But you know what, that’s partially his fault! Everyone knows you can’t wear white around black woman “all that Ebony Fashion Fair” will end up on your shirt.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion , Family Reunion , makeup , White Night

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close