There Are So Black Faces On Fall Fashion Covers And We Love It

This fall is looking like its going to be super black! Almost every fall fashion magazine cover has a black face on it and we are here for it!

We aren’t even halfway through August and we’ve seen nine major fashion magazine covers featuring black talent, including Vogue, British Vogue, W, British and Canadian Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Glamour.

Beyonce took our breath away with her Vogue cover and feature and now Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o were revealed as the covers of Marie Claire and Porter magazine, respectively! Is this the season of Black girl magic or what?

Here are the covers that we have seen so far!

