Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show > RPMS App

#RussRant: Stop Validating Gangs

Leave a comment

This past weekend was one of the most deadly weekends in Chicago.The media has said that most of these shootings were gang related. Instead of trying to figure out why there have been so many killings, no one is doing anything but reporting on them. Russ suggests that we stop publicizing these gang killings, he feels that news coverage only emboldens gangs. People need to go into these neighborhoods and talk to these people and give them hope.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

Chicago , gang , Killing , RPMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close