RussRant: Stop Validating Gangs

This past weekend was one of the most deadly weekends in Chicago.The media has said that most of these shootings were gang related. Instead of trying to figure out why there have been so many killings, no one is doing anything but reporting on them. Russ suggests that we stop publicizing these gang killings, he feels that news coverage only emboldens gangs. People need to go into these neighborhoods and talk to these people and give them hope.

