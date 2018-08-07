Gizelle Bryant Says Dating On-Camera Makes It Harder To Find Love

“It’s tough, the whole thing is tough. Even when you’re in a good relationship people have their commentary, but to go through a breakup publicly is not fun, and yes, everybody had their commentary,” Bryant, 47, told Page Six. “I decided I’ve just got to live my life and be happy for me, so I can’t really worry about it.”

Following her split with Douglas after a year-and-a-half together, Bryant revealed she’s got a new man.

“I have started dating again,” she said, not mentioning her new beau’s name. “He and I are very committed to making it work.”

Bryant credits counseling for helping to improve the budding romance.

“We’re all not perfect, we all have to own our stuff, and you know just because I thought I was a great communicator with people that I talked to, doesn’t necessarily mean I’m a great communicator in a relationship. I’m working on me,” she explained.

