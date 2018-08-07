CLOSE
Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Harrassed By Activists In Philly

You may have heard of Candace Owens, the conservative African-American woman best known as a talking head on Fox News. Apparently, she’s well-known to the far-left activist community. While attempting to have breakfast at a Philadelphia breakfast spot, Owens and her dining partner, Charlie Kirk, the co-founder, with Owens of Turning Point USA a conservative student group were attacked by activists.

Owens detailed the incident via her Twitter feed, which was temporarily suspended after she criticized the hiring of Asian-American writer Sarah Jeong, who she says is racist. (Twitter says it was a mistake and restored Owens’ account.)

Here is video from the incident:

 

 

 

 

Owens and Kirk talked about the incident on Fox News.

