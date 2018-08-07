Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Harrassed By Activists In Philly

You may have heard of Candace Owens, the conservative African-American woman best known as a talking head on Fox News. Apparently, she’s well-known to the far-left activist community. While attempting to have breakfast at a Philadelphia breakfast spot, Owens and her dining partner, Charlie Kirk, the co-founder, with Owens of Turning Point USA a conservative student group were attacked by activists.

Owens detailed the incident via her Twitter feed, which was temporarily suspended after she criticized the hiring of Asian-American writer Sarah Jeong, who she says is racist. (Twitter says it was a mistake and restored Owens’ account.)

Here is video from the incident:

To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

Owens and Kirk talked about the incident on Fox News.

