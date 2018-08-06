Rapper Calls Maga Hats This Generation’s ‘Ku Klux Hood’ – Do You Agree?

Pusha-T sat down with The Guardian to dish on a wide range of topics, including his latest album and the now resolved beef with Drake.

The rapper also makes it clear that he and his pal Kanye West are far apart politically. He also delves on the meaning of MAGA hats.

Pusha shares more of his opinion on West’s support for Donald Trump in a recent GQ interview.

Below are a few excerpts from his conversation with The Guardian.

On the making of his career-best new album, DAYTONA.

P: “We were calling it therapy. The goal was to recreate feelings. I dove into a bag of my favourite music: RZA, Scarface, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill. If it didn’t have this feeling, it didn’t make the album.” Adding, he and Kanye West spent an estimated “$8,000 a day” to stay at the Wyoming resort (where the album was produced), “finding the right textures, the right samples” before recording a note of music.

On Kanye West’s slavery comments.

P: “We disagree on plenty of shit. Of course I disagree with what he said then. I flew to Wyoming the next day [to confront him]. We spoke about insensitivity. The actual messaging. Where I felt he went wrong. You can’t even paraphrase about situations and issues that are so personal to people. When it comes to death and real-life people and persecution and things where families have been divided, you have to be more careful.”

Adding, “He’s opinionated, I’m opinionated. He’s a guy who runs off feelings. It always comes back to the music… I told him that if you’re really trying to get a point across, you have to be mindful a little bit about what’s gonna tick people off, so you can get to your end goal.”

On the MAGA hat that showcases support for Donald Trump, which Kanye West proudly wore.

P: “People are a bit scared to embrace ‘Ye now. Fine, whatever bro. That comes along with saying the controversial shit. The Make America Great Again hat is this generation’s Ku Klux hood. When was America so great anyways? Name that time period?”

On his now resolved beef with Drake.

P: “He said what he said, I said what I said, now it’s done. It stayed how it was supposed to stay, just words. It was definitely good for hip-hop. What has been more energetic than this?”

