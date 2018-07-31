CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Beyonce’s Sept Vogue Cover Will Be Its First Shot By A Black Photographer

Leave a comment

(Photo credit:PR Photos )

In a rare move for Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Beyonce was given complete control over her cover shoot for the September issue, and has thus helped to make history at the magazine.

Tyler Mitchell, a 23-year-old artist from Atlanta, will be the first black photographer to shoot a cover for Vogue in the magazine’s 126-year history, Yashar Ali reported for HuffPost on Monday.

“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” a source said.

Mitchell, a graduate of New York University, made a name for himself through his work in Cuba and his featured work on Instagram. His more than 40,000 Instagram followers include celebrities like Rose McGowan and Naomi Campbell. Also, the New York Times’ Up Next series featured Mitchell in December.

“I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way,” he told the Times. “There is an honest gaze to my photos.”

In 2015, Mitchell released his self-published book of photos, El Paquete, which focused on Cuban skate culture and architecture. Mitchell captured the book’s 108 photos while in Cuba for six weeks as part of a documentary photography program, according to the Times.

Beyonce’s control over her editorial shoot is particularly notable in light of the meticulous, hands-on oversight of the fashion bible by Wintour, who inspired Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada.

Sources told HuffPost that Beyonce has already written long-form captions for the photos inside the issue, and, like her previous September cover in 2015, Bey will not be doing an interview.

Needless to say, the BeyHive is beside itself…

 

 

 

Beyonce previously covered Vogue in April 2009 and February 2013

Crazy In Love! Queen Bey And JAY-Z Sizzle At OTR II

15 photos Launch gallery

Crazy In Love! Queen Bey And JAY-Z Sizzle At OTR II

Continue reading Beyonce’s Sept Vogue Cover Will Be Its First Shot By A Black Photographer

Crazy In Love! Queen Bey And JAY-Z Sizzle At OTR II

[caption id="attachment_2781281" align="alignleft" width="992"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty[/caption] The Carter’s are back! Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the stage on Wednesday in Cardiff for their ORT II tour and from the looks of of it, it was glorious! From showing personal videos of them renewing their wedding vows with Blue and the twins, to seeing Bey twerk on Jay to them performing nearly 40 of their biggest hits, it’s clear that the two are in love and in it for the long haul. Take a look for yourself.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Beyonce , Black Photographer , History , Vogue

One thought on “Beyonce’s Sept Vogue Cover Will Be Its First Shot By A Black Photographer

  1. L on said:

    Kudo’s to Mrs. Carter for reaching out to Mr. Mitchell and making this FIRST happen!!!!!!!!!!
    I don’t usually purchase or read Vogue magazine, however, I will make it a point to buy the September issue featuring Beyoncé.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close