Beyonce’s Sept Vogue Cover Will Be Its First Shot By A Black Photographer

In a rare move for Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Beyonce was given complete control over her cover shoot for the September issue, and has thus helped to make history at the magazine.

Tyler Mitchell, a 23-year-old artist from Atlanta, will be the first black photographer to shoot a cover for Vogue in the magazine’s 126-year history, Yashar Ali reported for HuffPost on Monday.

“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” a source said.

Mitchell, a graduate of New York University, made a name for himself through his work in Cuba and his featured work on Instagram. His more than 40,000 Instagram followers include celebrities like Rose McGowan and Naomi Campbell. Also, the New York Times’ Up Next series featured Mitchell in December.

“I depict black people and people of color in a really real and pure way,” he told the Times. “There is an honest gaze to my photos.”

In 2015, Mitchell released his self-published book of photos, El Paquete, which focused on Cuban skate culture and architecture. Mitchell captured the book’s 108 photos while in Cuba for six weeks as part of a documentary photography program, according to the Times.

Beyonce’s control over her editorial shoot is particularly notable in light of the meticulous, hands-on oversight of the fashion bible by Wintour, who inspired Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada.

Sources told HuffPost that Beyonce has already written long-form captions for the photos inside the issue, and, like her previous September cover in 2015, Bey will not be doing an interview.

Needless to say, the BeyHive is beside itself…

Beyoncé really walked into Vogue like pic.twitter.com/cW08pLhgGZ — God Is A Woman (@KingBeyonceStan) July 30, 2018

Full control over the Vogue September cover.

Hired the first black cover photog.

Still didn't grant a request for an interview. When we stan Beyonce, we stan a black queen who does whatever tf she wants. (Scoop by @yashar for @blackvoices) https://t.co/XBed3oSphl — juju. (@juliacraven) July 30, 2018

Let me make sure I get this September Vogue issue. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/c19ZUJ6fJG — 𝕿𝕽𝕬𝕻𝕮𝕽𝖄 (@trapcry) July 30, 2018

I just want people to realize that this is what power looks like. I’m sure Beyoncé demanded this and wouldn’t do the cover if she didn’t have complete control. This is the ultimate goal. To have complete control over your image. https://t.co/GDPkmFCQ2F — CrunkAintDead! (@crazybabyy94) July 30, 2018

Beyonce previously covered Vogue in April 2009 and February 2013

