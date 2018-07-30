Top Of The Morning: The Obama’s ‘On The Run’

The Obama’s have been busy living their best lives. Michelle and Barack were spotted at the Beyonce & Jay-Z concert in Washington, D.C, and they looked like they were having the time of their lives. This wasn’t Michelle’s first go round, she was seen at the Paris show with her daughter Malia and Tina Knowles. The Obama’s have been traveling the world, or “On The Run”, since they left the White House. Where will they be spotted next?
