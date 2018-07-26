CLOSE
Rare Sighting Of The Carter Twins, Rumi & Sir

Since the twins Rumi & Sir Carter’s birth a little over a year ago, we haven’t seen much of them. We’ve actually only seen them once, when Bey announced their birth on Instagram when they were two months old.  But it seems like their superstar mom was feeling generous because she shared an adorable photo of the babies! The photo appears to have been taken during their recent European vacation. She also shared some beautiful photos of big sister Blue Ivy.

See the photos below:

The Carters are known to be a private family but we love when they give us a peek into their fabulous life!

 

