Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month

Netflix will launch the new documentary, Quincy, about music icon and 27 time Grammy winner, Quincy Jones, on Sept. 21.

The film is directed by Rashida Jones, the actress and writer who is also Jones’ daughter, and Alan Hicks, the director of Keep On Keepin’ On, reports the Hollywood Reporter. It was produced by Paula DuPre Pesmen and executive produced by Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions.

The film promises a look at Jones’ career, which spans over six decades, as well as his personal life.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones said in a statement. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

