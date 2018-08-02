CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month

Leave a comment

Netflix will launch the new documentary, Quincy, about music icon and 27 time Grammy winner, Quincy Jones, on Sept. 21.

The film is directed by Rashida Jones, the actress and writer who is also Jones’ daughter, and Alan Hicks, the director of Keep On Keepin’ On, reports the Hollywood Reporter. It was produced by Paula DuPre Pesmen and executive produced by Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh from Tribeca Productions and Adam Fell from Quincy Jones Productions. 

The film promises a look at Jones’ career, which spans over six decades,  as well as his personal life.

“It’s rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation,” Rashida Jones said in a statement. “He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world.”

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

Continue reading Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month

Celebrity Biopics We Hope Are In The Works

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

NetFlix , Quincy Jones

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close