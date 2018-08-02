‘Power To The People Who Kneel’: Dak Prescott Says His Anthem Comments Were ‘Misunderstood’

Despite taking searing heat on social media, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he has “no regrets” over supporting team owner Jerry Jones’ announcement that his players will stand for the national anthem with their toes on the line or face the possibility of losing their jobs.
Prescott said Jones’ words, which were contrary to NFL policy and prompted a league-wide gag order on the subject, didn’t affect him because he already believes in standing for the anthem and was going to continue anyway. The QB also said he believed that the anthem was the wrong time and venue in which to protest.
That prompted a hefty backlash on social media, accusing Prescott of selling out and not supporting a cause very dear to many people of color, especially with Donald Trump continuing to double down on the anti-kneeling stance to fire up his base.
Prescott received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians and some fellow NFL players. His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments.
“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Star-Telegram after practice Tuesday. “You get on social media, you see It. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”
Although Prescott said he believes in standing for the anthem because it’s a time of reflection for him, he also said his views of the protests were misunderstood and that he certainly recognizes racism and inequality issues still plaguing our country.
“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” Prescott said. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not.
“I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.”
Prescott also said his comments about believing in action over protests were taken out context as well. He never meant to suggest that Kaepernick, Jenkins or any of the other players were only protesting and not doing things in the community.
8 thoughts on “‘Power To The People Who Kneel’: Dak Prescott Says His Anthem Comments Were ‘Misunderstood’”
There is always one Tom on the Plantation.
Dak should be ashamed of himself.
The sports arena is the perfect place for NFL players of COLOR to show SOLIDARITY
when it comes to racial INJUSTICE/DISPARITIES in this society.
If his half black ass chooses to stand up and salute that damn flag and sing the words to the anthem like a good ole NEGRO minstrel–more power to him.
Steppin Fetchit would be PROUD OF DAK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i
Dak’s mother is white and sleeps and lays with white women so no surprise on his stance in regard to the anthem and cops killing unarmed black citizens. He’s basically a white boy and has no attachment to the black community. He trying to appease the white racist red neck Texan fan base. He only started ass kissing and cooning for the cops after he got caught up in that autograph scandal last year. Then all of a sudden he’s posing for pictures with cops, and a cops family killed in the line of duty. Now that he’s shown his true colors (white) black people don’t support him or buy his jersey. The Cowboys are trash anyways another losing season on the horizon.
I cannot blame him for voicing his opinion, so if you want to criticize someone do it against Jerry Jones who will fire anyone who does not stand for the NA even though the NFL’s new rules do allow them to stay in the locker room. If you want a sellout, contact his dad who fathered him by a WW.
DP has forgotten the cause of Dr. Martin Luther King, Sojourner Truth, etc. which involved KNEELING and/or Protesting, IS THE Reason he can VOTE; IS the reason he can relieve himself in the same restroom as his white teammates; IS the reason he can go to ANY restaurant without being rejected because of the color of his skin. In words to say, DP neglects to understand that he is a BENEFICIARY of KNEELING and/or Protesting.
I also wish these supposed “pro-black” posters would stop using the n word in any form. It’s the epitome of self hate and that’s pathetic.
I really wish that people would stop apologizing for what they believe. He has every right to feel this way, just as people who don’t agree with him have the right to feel the way they feel. Intelligent people have intelligent discourse. Unintelligent people believe their way is the only way, end of story. I agree with him. Football is a sport; a source of entertainment-not for me, I don’t like sports, however, many people from all backgrounds enjoy it. Most people don’t want someone else’s issues stuffed down their throats while trying to enjoy entertainment. I’d be pissed if I spent my money to enjoy something only to be bothered by someone else’s agenda. There’s a time and place for everything and bothering people who are they to enjoy what they PAID for isn’t the time nor place.
This ni**a got the tap shoes laced up.Young black males,this is not the kind of black man you want to be.So sad.
A Real POS!!!!