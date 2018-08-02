Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott Co-Signs Trump In Clergy Meeting, John Gray Responds and Jamal Bryant Weighs In

Pastor Darrell Scott of Ohio’s New Spirit Revival Church has once again shown his love for Donald Trump. In a meeting Trump had with inner-city pastors this week, Scott said that Trump is the most pro-Black president in recent history.

Watch below:

The meeting, also attended by popular preacher John Gray, was set to discuss prison reform with pastors in the inner cities. Afterwards, Gray had this to say on Instagram and to his congregation:

Comments on Gray’s social media account derided the pastor for attending the meeting and delivering a prayer while there.

But Scott has supported Trump before, giving a speech in 2016, while Trump was running about how he would be a president ‘that everyone could be proud of.”

Other pastors attending the meeting include Alveda King, a niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bishop Harry Jackson of Hope Christian Church in Maryland and Philip Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center in North Sacramento, Bishop Harvey Winans, all were in attendance along with several others. Pastor Paula White, a spiritual advisor to Trump, is said to have arranged the meeting.

Baltimore preacher and activist Jamal Bryant, who did not attend the meeting, shared his feelings on Facebook about it. (You can get a list of all the preachers there starting at 3:40 in the video below) He was not happy, to say the least and he makes the very valid point about whether or not the preachers invited actually have prison ministries.

Do you think there is any justification for meeting with Trump if you are a pastor? Does giving people grace include seeming to support them when they are doing things that most believe are not in the best interests of African-Americans?

Read the transcript with Trump’s remarks HERE.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: