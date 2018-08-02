Ohio Pastor Darrell Scott Co-Signs Trump In Clergy Meeting, John Gray Responds and Jamal Bryant Weighs In

Pastor Darrell Scott of Ohio’s New Spirit Revival Church has once again shown his love for Donald Trump. In a meeting Trump had with inner-city pastors this week, Scott said that Trump is the most pro-Black president in recent history.
Watch below:
The meeting, also attended by popular preacher John Gray, was set to discuss prison reform with pastors in the inner cities. Afterwards, Gray had this to say on Instagram and to his congregation:
Optics. It’s never about what it is. It’s about what it looks like. My wife @grayceeme told me “If you go, no one will hear what you say. They won’t understand why you’re there. And any good that could come out of it will get lost in translation.” Wise words from a loving, discerning wife. I had not one thing to gain by being there. Not. One. But I asked the Lord when I was asked to be present in this initial meeting about potential prison reform-that could greatly end up benefitting many people who look just like me-Lord, Do you want me in that room? My first mind was no. The pain of so many is too real. The hurt. The isolation. The sense of disenfranchisement. The real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse. I myself have been vocal about my personal disagreements with key policy decisions of this administration. I have everything to lose. Credibility. Reputation. Every natural inclination says stay home. Don’t get played. It’s gonna be a photo op with no substance. But I did the one thing I can’t shake: I prayed again and asked God. Do you want me in that room? My attendance gives the answer. My heart was pure as was my motive and intention. But the pain of those who have been hurt is real. And I would be a dishonorable man not to acknowledge that. But I will honor what I believe was the mandate on my life to be there and available to God should He choose to give me voice. This post is in no way attempting to invalidate the visceral reaction of those who can’t imagine why I would be in the room. The question becomes who did Jesus turn away from? This said, I went to this meeting to listen. And I do pray for comprehensive prison reform so people can have the second chance they need. And I also understand the pain and questions. May my heart translate beyond the optics. (OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT) love y’all. This post is closed to comments. This my heart. It needs no commentary. #swipeleft
Comments on Gray’s social media account derided the pastor for attending the meeting and delivering a prayer while there.
But Scott has supported Trump before, giving a speech in 2016, while Trump was running about how he would be a president ‘that everyone could be proud of.”
Other pastors attending the meeting include Alveda King, a niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Bishop Harry Jackson of Hope Christian Church in Maryland and Philip Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center in North Sacramento, Bishop Harvey Winans, all were in attendance along with several others. Pastor Paula White, a spiritual advisor to Trump, is said to have arranged the meeting.
Baltimore preacher and activist Jamal Bryant, who did not attend the meeting, shared his feelings on Facebook about it. (You can get a list of all the preachers there starting at 3:40 in the video below) He was not happy, to say the least and he makes the very valid point about whether or not the preachers invited actually have prison ministries.
Do you think there is any justification for meeting with Trump if you are a pastor? Does giving people grace include seeming to support them when they are doing things that most believe are not in the best interests of African-Americans?
Read the transcript with Trump’s remarks HERE.
If all of his members walk outta his church, he’ll know why, 45 is not to be trusted.
I do not understand why these black ministers keep falling into his trap. Trump does not care about black issues and them sitting at a table with him won’t change that. We need to pray that someone else becomes president in 2020.