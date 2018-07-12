CLOSE
Kenya Moore Shows Off Baby Bump

Kenya Moore posted a picture showing off her growing baby bump! There has been speculation as to whether or not the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was actually pregnant. These pictures confirm that Miss Twirl is definitely preggo, there’s no denying that baby bump!

See photos below:

 

