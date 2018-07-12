Kenya Moore Shows Off Baby Bump

#BabyDaly is growing! I'm feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I'm not having crazy cravings. Actually, I'm eating less bc baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump #ThankYouJehovah #IVF

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:39am PDT