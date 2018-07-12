Kenya Moore Shows Off Baby Bump

Kenya Moore posted a picture showing off her growing baby bump! There has been speculation as to whether or not the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was actually pregnant. These pictures confirm that Miss Twirl is definitely preggo, there’s no denying that baby bump!
See photos below:
#BabyDaly is growing! I'm feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I'm not having crazy cravings. Actually, I'm eating less bc baby is moving up. So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump #ThankYouJehovah #IVF
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons
