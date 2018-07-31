Michael B. Jordan’s Fundraiser Nets $250,000 For Lupus LA

Michael B Jordan collected more than $250,000 toward the fight against lupus through his second annual MBJAM event, which the Black Panther actor launched to raise money and awareness of the disease that affects over 1.5 million people in the U.S. alone.

Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Storm Reid joined nearly 200 lupus patients and their families on Saturday for an afternoon of fun and games at the Dave and Busters in Hollywood.

Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter why the fight against lupus is so personal for him

“My mom has Lupus. She’s had it for over 25 years, and as soon as I was able to find an organization to align myself with, to bring more awareness to the disease and other Lupus patients out there I was all for it. … There is no cure,” he said. “All of our efforts right now are to raise money for research and find out as much as we can about it so we can get new treatments and new medications and new approaches to attacking the disease.”

Guests raised money by playing games, with Foxx and Jordan even going head to head, with Foxx ultimately emerging victorious over his friend.

In addition to the games, there was also a buffet full of pretzel dogs, sliders, fried shrimp and ice cream bars for all to feast upon, and a silent auction where guests could bid on such prizes as a Piaget watch, a Coach shopping spree or artwork created by Jordan’s mom, Donna.

Mario Lopez attended with his family, and 13 Reasons Why star Meredith Monroe said she attended the event because nine out of 10 people diagnosed with lupus are women.

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of Lupus LA,” the actress told THR. “I feel like because it affects so many women, it’s kind of a symbiotic kind of pull on me.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS) 1. Michael was looking mighty fine at the National Board of Review, where he was honored. Source:Instagram 1 of 21 2. Thank God for Ellen. This hottie with a body flaunts the drawers he got from The Ellen Show. Source:Instagram 2 of 21 3. Lord, is he fine! Source:Instagram 3 of 21 4. Cooking for bae. Source:Instagram 4 of 21 5. Because everybody loves a little tongue out during “#ShamelessSelfies”…When it’s you. Source:Instagram 5 of 21 6. Off Guards or Nah? Looking fine as he announces his 2013 GQ Man of the Year Award. Source:Instagram 6 of 21 7. Michael B. Jordan and Oprah. Two beautiful people, two beautiful smiles. Source:Instagram 7 of 21 8. Posted at the Dubai Film Festival with his homies. Source:Instagram 8 of 21 9. Throwback Thursday never looked so good. Source:Instagram 9 of 21 10. Too much sexy in one lens. Michael B. Jordan and Zac Efron chillin’. Source:Instagram 10 of 21 11. Even the monkeys on the Today Show go bananas for Michael. Source:Instagram 11 of 21 12. Successful sexy chocolate, what a great combo. Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o looking posh posing for the paparazzi. Source:Instagram 12 of 21 13. It’s lookin’ good on the West Side. Source:Instagram 13 of 21 14. Then and now. Ball is Life. Source:Instagram 14 of 21 15. We should probably cuddle now. Source:Instagram 15 of 21 16. Chilling with the homies. Selfie time! Source:Instagram 16 of 21 17. He woke up like that. Source:Instagram 17 of 21 18. Fresh cut for the ladies. Source:Instagram 18 of 21 19. He makes it look so easy. Source:Instagram 19 of 21 20. I guess we can say “he gets it from his mama.” Source:Instagram 20 of 21 21. Up close and personal with those succulent seductive lips. Source:Instagram 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Michael B. Jordan’s Fundraiser Nets $250,000 For Lupus LA Michael B. Jordan’s Sexiest Pics (PHOTOS)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM