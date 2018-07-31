CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan’s Fundraiser Nets $250,000 For Lupus LA

Michael B Jordan collected more than $250,000 toward the fight against lupus through his second annual MBJAM event, which the Black Panther actor launched to raise money and awareness of the disease that affects over 1.5 million people in the U.S. alone.

Jamie Foxx, Lena Waithe and Storm Reid joined nearly 200 lupus patients and their families on Saturday for an afternoon of fun and games at the Dave and Busters in Hollywood.

Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter why the fight against lupus is so personal for him

“My mom has Lupus. She’s had it for over 25 years, and as soon as I was able to find an organization to align myself with, to bring more awareness to the disease and other Lupus patients out there I was all for it. … There is no cure,” he said. “All of our efforts right now are to raise money for research and find out as much as we can about it so we can get new treatments and new medications and new approaches to attacking the disease.”

Guests raised money by playing games, with Foxx and Jordan even going head to head, with Foxx ultimately emerging victorious over his friend.

In addition to the games, there was also a buffet full of pretzel dogs, sliders, fried shrimp and ice cream bars for all to feast upon, and a silent auction where guests could bid on such prizes as a Piaget watch, a Coach shopping spree or artwork created by Jordan’s mom, Donna.

Mario Lopez attended with his family, and 13 Reasons Why star Meredith Monroe said she attended the event because nine out of 10 people diagnosed with lupus are women.

“I’ve been a longtime supporter of Lupus LA,” the actress told THR. “I feel like because it affects so many women, it’s kind of a symbiotic kind of pull on me.”

