CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael B. Jordan-Produced Netflix Series ‘Raising Dion’ Casts Its Leads

Leave a comment

 

( Photo credit: Elise Amendola, AP)

Raising Dion has found its Dion.

The Netflix production, produced by and co-staring Michael B. Jordan, follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark.

While Jordan has already signed on to play Mark, the roles of Nicole and Dion were announced Wednesday as filled by Alisha Wainwright and newcomer Ja’Siah Young.

Also, director Seith Mann has been tapped to helm the first episode of the sci-fi family drama. The “sci-fi” aspect of the series is rooted in 7-year-old Dion’s ability to manifest several magical, superhero-like powers. Nicole must keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Via Netflix:

Newcomer Ja’Siah Young will star as ‘Dion Reese,’ a curious, playful, and intelligent 7-year-old boy who is learning he has some very special abilities – he can move things with his mind. While exciting and cool, it’s also something he knows scares his mom, Nicole.

Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) will star as ‘Nicole Reese,’ a former professional dancer who gave it up to raise her son Dion when her husband Mark died. Although Nicole is completely overwhelmed by raising her son alone while dealing with the loss of her husband, she is still effortlessly cool and maintains a positive outlook on life for Dion. As Dion’s abilities become more and more apparent, Nicole’s protective nature heightens as she starts to fear for his safety.

Seith Mann (The Wire, Homeland), who most recently served as co-creator, director, and executive producer of The Breaks, has been tapped to direct the first episode of the series. He will also serve as an executive producer.

“Raising Dion” is the brainchild of commercial and music video director Dennis Liu, who directed the short film, which became a viral sensation. Carol Barbee will serve as show runner/executive producer and wrote the script for episode one. Joining her, Liu, and Mann as executive producers are Michael B. Jordan, through his Outlier Society Productions, who will also appear in the series; MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks; Kenny Goodman; and Michael Green.

The hour-long, ten-episode series will premiere on Netflix in 2019 in more than 190 countries around the world.

30 Times Birthday Boy Michael 'Bae' Jordan Lived Up To His Name

14 photos Launch gallery

30 Times Birthday Boy Michael 'Bae' Jordan Lived Up To His Name

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan-Produced Netflix Series ‘Raising Dion’ Casts Its Leads

30 Times Birthday Boy Michael 'Bae' Jordan Lived Up To His Name

entertainment , Michael B. Jordan , NetFlix , New shows

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close