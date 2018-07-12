Bruno Mars Forced To Stop Concert After Stage Catches Fire [Video]

Bruno Mars had to evacuate his own concert in Glasgow Scotland on Tuesday when a fire broke out on stage.

The Uptown Funkster was performing at Glasgow Green when a planned fireworks display led to a small blaze, according to eyewitnesses. One fan told Entertainment Tonight that in the middle of his concert, Bruno suddenly stopped singing, apologized and told the audience that he needed to stop the show before walking off the stage.

“They lowered a lighting rig and used fire extinguishers to put something out that was on stage,” they continued.

According to Glasgow Live, the fire was quickly extinguished with no one injured or harmed.

Fans shared pics from the incident on Twitter, with one showing an image of a safety message on giant screens that read: “This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow.”

Seven minutes later, Bruno was back onstage to finish the gig.

“He was a total showman,” the concertgoer told ET. “When he came back on the stage, he apologized for briefly having to stop the show. He then incorporated what had happened onstage into the lyrics of his next song.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Bruno can be heard singing: “We burned the stage down in Glasgow. Better call the fire department when the Hooligans get on stage!”

Watch below:

#BrunoMars confirms the stage went on fire here at Glasgow Green due to a pyrotechnic which forced a temporary pause in the show. He then sings “we burned the stage down in Glasgow”. @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/a8V6CqlOQz — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) July 10, 2018

