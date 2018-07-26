RussRant: Outercourse? What’s That?

Ex-Standford swimmer performed “sexual outercourse” NOT rape lawyer argues in appeal 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️…what is that? : Did you miss #RussRant on #InstagramLive? : We’ll take your comments below #swipe to the left for full the rant. Be sure to #Tag your friend, we want their thoughts too! Agree or disagree? : Check out our #IGTV Channel to watch more!
Brock Turner, who was convicted of raping an unconscious girl behind a dumpster, was sentenced to 6 months. But he has decided to appeal his conviction. Turner feels that he deserves a new trial because he wasn’t trying to have intercourse with her, he says that he was trying to have “outercourse” with her. That means that he wanted to have sex with her while her clothes were on. Does he not know that’s sexual assault?
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!