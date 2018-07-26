RussRant: Outercourse? What’s That?

Brock Turner, who was convicted of raping an unconscious girl behind a dumpster, was sentenced to 6 months. But he has decided to appeal his conviction. Turner feels that he deserves a new trial because he wasn’t trying to have intercourse with her, he says that he was trying to have “outercourse” with her. That means that he wanted to have sex with her while her clothes were on. Does he not know that’s sexual assault?

