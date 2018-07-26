Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > WMJS App

James Fortune Is Married!? And Has A New Baby!?

Leave a comment

Recently James Fortune announced on Instagram that he has a new wife and a new baby! He kept the big news under wraps because he and his wife were just enjoying their love, and their new baby.

They have quite an interesting story, hear what Fortune had to say in the audio above.

See his Instagram post below:

Who would have thought that when I received a call that you had been nearly killed by a drunk driver that my visit to see you would turn into this. Your near death experience would be the start of my new life. You helped me dream again, trust again, and most importantly you showed me that I was worth being loved again. You are strong, selfless, patient, hardworking, intelligent, and the best mom a child could ever dream of. I have enjoyed your love, dedication and compassion privately but with a heart that is overflowing I had to share the one who has truly helped me progress in life & love. I don't know how long I am going to live but I know that every single second will be worth a lifetime because it will be spent with you. @misskellz_ Fortune Forever I Love You! ❤️😘😘

A post shared by James Fortune (@mrjamesfortune) on

 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading James Fortune Is Married!? And Has A New Baby!?

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

black love , James Fortune , Marriage , New Baby

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close