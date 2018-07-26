Huggy Lowdown: What The Shiggdy News

Serena Williams is drug tested more than any other tennis player! She’s “so so so so so great,” she can win while breast feeding, “she has to be drug tested!” And in other sports news, Jerry Jones doesn’t want his players in the locker room he wants them “in the field.” oops…”on the field.” He said that he doesn’t care about what the NFL or NFLPA decides, his players will stand for the anthem.

