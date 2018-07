DL’s GED Section: Trump Has Driven Down The Property Value

DL has known a lot of liars and they act just like Trump. Donald Trump is obviously under the influence of Vladimir Putin and no one is saying anything. His approval ratings have gone up, after he put kids in cages, after whatever went down in Helsinki, after he publicly sided with Russia, people still support him. Because of him our allies don’t even trust us anymore.

