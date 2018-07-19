Black Moms Matter: Temper Tantrums

| 07.19.18
When your child throws a tantrum, how do you handle it? Myra J says that you have to, “master the Ike Turner look,” and talk between your teeth so nobody can hear you. Sherri says that just like her mom did, she pinches her son on the inside of his arm. Myra calls this the STAG (secret touch and go).

