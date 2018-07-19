Black Moms Matter: Temper Tantrums

When your child throws a tantrum, how do you handle it? Myra J says that you have to, “master the Ike Turner look,” and talk between your teeth so nobody can hear you. Sherri says that just like her mom did, she pinches her son on the inside of his arm. Myra calls this the STAG (secret touch and go).
Celebrity Moms We Love
15 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Moms We Love
1. Beyonce and Jay Z have Blue, Sir and Rumi!1 of 15
2. Sexy Solange Knowles had a son in 2004, Daniel Julez Smith.2 of 15
3. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have a son, David Ortunga, Jr. born in 2009.3 of 15
4. Halle Berry gave birth to Nahla Ariela Aubry in March of 2008 and son Maceo in 2014.4 of 15
5. Jada Pinkett Smith has two famous kids, Willow & Jaden with hubby Will.5 of 15
6. Former married couple Paula Patton and Robin Thicke became proud parents of Julian Fuego born in 2010.6 of 15
7. Sexy mom Jessica Alba is a mother of two with hubby Cash Warren.7 of 15
8. Jennifer Lopez is a mother of twins born in 2008.8 of 15
9. Nia Long is a mom of two sons.9 of 15
10. Sexy boxer mom, Laila Ali is the mom of two and stepmom to three.10 of 15
11. Nicole Richie has two children with husband Joel Madden11 of 15
12. Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend have two kids, Luna and Miles12 of 15
13. Rebecca Gross & hubby Lance have Berkeley and Lennon13 of 15
14. Kandi Burruss is a mom of two Riley and Ace14 of 15
15. Cardi B is a new mom to baby Kulture Kiari15 of 15
