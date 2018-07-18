Man Who Walked 20 Miles To Work Gifted A Car

Not many people would be willing to walk all night to get to work in the morning. But Walter Carr, a 20-year-old college student in Alabama did just that.

Carr was hired by Bellhops moving company and was assigned to help a family move over the weekend. This was his very first assignment and his car broke down the night before. The family lived 20 plus miles away from Carr’s home but instead of taking the day off he decided to walk. After putting it into his GPS and seeing that the trip would take about 7 hours, he began walking at midnight to get to work at 8 A.M.

Pelham, Ala. Police spotted Carr when he was about four hours into his walk. After learning that his car had broken down the night before, and that he had been walking since midnight, the officers bought him breakfast. After breakfast they dropped Carr off at a church and told him that they would send another officer to check on him soon.

Carr told USA Today that he rested for a while before he started walking again. He had less than 4 miles to go when another officer pulled up to check on him. “He said, ‘Are you Walter Carr?’ and he was like, ‘Get in the car, I got you,'” Carr said.

The Officer took Carr to the home Jenny and Chris Lamey, the family the Bellhops company was scheduled to help move. Carr shared his story and with Jenny Lamey, who then shared it with the world.

Her post went viral on Facebook, she told the story of Carr’s 2003 Nissan breaking down the night before and that even after walking over half of his trip, Carr declined her offer to rest before the rest of the moving crew arrived, getting right to work.

Lamey described Carr as humble when she asked him to tell an employee of the moving company what he did to get there. “Walter said ‘I walked’. That was it. Humble. I asked him to share a little more and when he did, the crew was in awe of him too! I don’t know that Walter would have shared if I hadn’t asked him to.”

Lamey’s post went viral on Facebook and got the attention of the CEO of Bellhops, Luke Marklin, who decided to surprise Carr with a gift. On Monday July 16, he gifted Carr his 2014 Ford Escape.

Proud to have encountered this young man. He certainly made an impact on us!#PelhamPD #belikewalter pic.twitter.com/d0zz0PMvnv — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) July 16, 2018

Lamey has since started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Carr. It has raised nearly $8,500 in just one day, far exceeding the $2,000 goal.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM