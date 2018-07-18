Jenifer Lewis Talks About Her Memoir And Flint

Actress Jenifer Lewis‘ book The Mother Of Black Hollywood is doing amazingly well! She said, “I search for bad reviews & I cant find them.”
Lewis is still doing her book tour and her next stops are St. Louis, Atlanta and Detroit. But she wants people to know that this is more than a tour “I’m in the trenches,” shes getting some serious work done. In Ft. Lauderdale she spoke to Parkland High School students, and in Detroit, she went to Flint and saw the water with her own eyes.
Going to Flint inspired her to make her viral ‘Flint Ain’t Fixed’ video.
Hear the whole interview above.
30 Books Every African-American Should Read
27 photos Launch gallery
30 Books Every African-American Should Read
1. "Annie Allen" by Gwendolyn Brooks1 of 27
2. "Up From Slavery" by Booker T. Washington2 of 27
3. "Assata: An Autobiography" by Assata Shakur3 of 27
4. "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston4 of 27
5. "Dreams From My Father" By Barack Obama5 of 27
6. "Breath, Eyes, Memory" by Edwidge Danticat6 of 27
7. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly7 of 27
8. "Beloved" By Toni Morrison8 of 27
9. "Half Of A Yellow Sun" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie9 of 27
10. "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison10 of 27
11. "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou11 of 27
12. "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass" by Fredrick Douglas12 of 27
13. "Song Of Solomon" by Toni Morrison13 of 27
14. "Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood " by Kim Fields14 of 27
15. "The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide To Hollywood Success" by Devon Franklin15 of 27
16. "We're Gonna Need More Wine" by Gabrielle Union16 of 27
17. "Role Of Thunder Hear My Cry" by Mildred D. Taylor17 of 27
18. "The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man" by James Weldon Johnson18 of 27
19. "Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler19 of 27
20. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett20 of 27
21. "Hacks: The Inside Story Of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House" by Donna Brazile21 of 27
22. "The Secret Life Of Bees" By Sue Monk Kidd22 of 27
23. "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison23 of 27
24. "The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr. " by Martin Luther King Jr. Edited by Clayborne Carson24 of 27
25. "The Blacker The Berry" by Wallace Thurman25 of 27
26. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander26 of 27
27. "I Am Not Sidney Poitier" by Percival Everett27 of 27
