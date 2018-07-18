Jenifer Lewis Talks About Her Memoir And Flint

Actress Jenifer Lewis‘ book The Mother Of Black Hollywood is doing amazingly well! She said, “I search for bad reviews & I cant find them.”

Lewis is still doing her book tour and her next stops are St. Louis, Atlanta and Detroit. But she wants people to know that this is more than a tour “I’m in the trenches,” shes getting some serious work done. In Ft. Lauderdale she spoke to Parkland High School students, and in Detroit, she went to Flint and saw the water with her own eyes.

Going to Flint inspired her to make her viral ‘Flint Ain’t Fixed’ video.

Hear the whole interview above.

