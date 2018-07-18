Beyonce Fans Start Another Baby Bump Watch Based On Concert Video

Some members of the Beyhive swear Beyoncé is pregnant with baby number four and are basing their assumption on her recent behavior in concert.

Fans have pointed out evidence from footage filmed by audience members at the European leg of her On the Run Tour II with husband Jay-Z, and shared on various fan sites and blogs over the past few days. Beyoncé usually sports skintight outfits, but during their Paris gig, the 36-year-old opted for a baggy fringe jacket styled over a pair of denim hot pants.

Also, one video shows Bey wrapping up her performance of 03 Bonnie & Clyde by gently placing her hand on her belly before strutting off the stage.

Fans believe the above moment is a nod to the time she confirmed her first pregnancy at the 2011 VMAs by closing Love on Top with a rub of her baby bump.

Then, there was Bey’s Instagram post of her posing in front of the number 4, which some fans interpreted as a hint to an impending fourth addition to the family, following 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born last year.

Also being used as evidence…

Bey has yet to address the rumors, which will likely follow Bey and Jay to the North American leg of their tour, beginning July 25 in Cleveland.

