Al Sharpton: Trump Misspoke

Rev. Al Sharpton says that there are some major issues with Trump, obviously. One of the most obvious is that he isn’t prepared to be president. The second being that he publicly sided with the enemy and the third being that he claimed that he “misspoke.”

Rev. Al agrees with Trump, he did misspeak. “He misspoke when he put his hand on the bible and said ‘I solemnly swear to uphold the constitution'” said Rev. Al.

Donald Trump says what he needs to say to please whoever he is with at the time and that’s another issue according to the reverend. When asked if he thinks Sen. Kamala Harris will run for president in 2020 he said that he isn’t sure but she definitely is qualified.

