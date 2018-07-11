Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘You Can’t Have Different Precedents For Different Presidents’

Originals
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill Justice Anthony Brown’s seat on the Supreme Court. Justice Brown was often a critical swing vote on civil rights issues.

Rev. Al says this vote should not take place until after the elections in November based on the McConnell rule that they changed when Obama nominated Merrick Garland. As we all know, Garland is not in the seat. Some feel that republicans stole that seat. If they don’t hold off on the vote it would appear that they didn’t actually change the rule, they just changed it for the black president. Rev. Al says, “you can’t have different strokes for different folks” or, “different precedents for different presidents.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM 

Al Sharpton , Anthony Brown , Brett Kavanaugh , Supreme Court , Trump

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘You Can’t Have Different Precedents For Different Presidents’

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘You Can’t Have Different Precedents For Different Presidents’

  2. hisv on said:

    Mr. Trump’s presidency brought anew order of thought, namely that people who identify themselves asintellectual or political, diplomatic or simply human matters must be able to distinctinfus and traditional or even academic potentials. For times evolve even at theexpense of the sumptuous and our seniors, however, face the unpublished oftheir own experiences. So, it’s up to us the neophytes to be fit for therequirements of the preconceived analyzes. – Versaint

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close