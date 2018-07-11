Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘You Can’t Have Different Precedents For Different Presidents’

President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill Justice Anthony Brown’s seat on the Supreme Court. Justice Brown was often a critical swing vote on civil rights issues.

Rev. Al says this vote should not take place until after the elections in November based on the McConnell rule that they changed when Obama nominated Merrick Garland. As we all know, Garland is not in the seat. Some feel that republicans stole that seat. If they don’t hold off on the vote it would appear that they didn’t actually change the rule, they just changed it for the black president. Rev. Al says, “you can’t have different strokes for different folks” or, “different precedents for different presidents.”

