President Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill Justice Anthony Brown’s seat on the Supreme Court. Justice Brown was often a critical swing vote on civil rights issues.
Rev. Al says this vote should not take place until after the elections in November based on the McConnell rule that they changed when Obama nominated Merrick Garland. As we all know, Garland is not in the seat. Some feel that republicans stole that seat. If they don’t hold off on the vote it would appear that they didn’t actually change the rule, they just changed it for the black president. Rev. Al says, “you can’t have different strokes for different folks” or, “different precedents for different presidents.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Charlemagne Tha God’s Rape Accuser Wants Case Re-Opened 16-Years Later
- Papa John’s Founder Resigns As Chairman
- Laurence Fishburne On How He ‘Joined The Marvel Studios Family’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘You Can’t Have Different Precedents For Different Presidents’”
“NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN”: it is what it is; Trump beats his own drum…….
Mr. Trump’s presidency brought anew order of thought, namely that people who identify themselves asintellectual or political, diplomatic or simply human matters must be able to distinctinfus and traditional or even academic potentials. For times evolve even at theexpense of the sumptuous and our seniors, however, face the unpublished oftheir own experiences. So, it’s up to us the neophytes to be fit for therequirements of the preconceived analyzes. – Versaint