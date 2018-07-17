CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Michelle Williams Admits To Seeking Help For Depression

Leave a comment

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams says she’s seeking help for the depression she has struggled with for years.

Williams said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she has “sought help from a great team of health care professionals.”

She gave no specifics on her treatment, and a message left with her manager seeking details was not immediately returned.

Williams’ post says that for years she has dedicated herself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to seek help. She says she recently decided to listen to the advice she has given, and wants to lead by example in seeking treatment.

The 37-year-old Williams was a core member of Destiny’s Child, the trio with Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland that sat atop the R&B world from 1997 to 2006.

TMZ reports that Williams has checked in to a mental health facility where she has been for the last few days.

Michelle once told the view that she felt suicidal during the height of her success with Destiny’s Child.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

Continue reading Michelle Williams Admits To Seeking Help For Depression

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders

 

black women and depression , celebrity health , Destiny's Child , Michelle Williams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close