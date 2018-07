Man Runs Back To Burning Car To Light Cigarette

A car burst into flames when a suspended drunken driver crashed into the back of an SUV. After the man was safely out of the vehicle he ran back to the burning car to light his cigarette, reports Fox 40.

Robert Quigley, 25, allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway going about 80 mph. Amy Walker, with the Citrus Heights Police told Fox 40, a CHP officer saw the flames and turned around in traffic to help. As he did, he saw Quigley switch seats with his female passenger. Quigley later admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash reports Fox 40.

According to Fox 40, a witness told authorities that Quigley returned to the burning car to light his cigarette. Parts of his eyebrows burnt off in the process. Quigley told the officer at the scene, “Yeah I’m not afraid of fire. I deal with this kind of stuff all the time.”

According to Fox 40, no one was injured in the crash and Quigley was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence.

