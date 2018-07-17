Man Runs Back To Burning Car To Light Cigarette

A car burst into flames when a suspended drunken driver crashed into the back of an SUV. After the man was safely out of the vehicle he ran back to the burning car to light his cigarette, reports Fox 40.
Robert Quigley, 25, allegedly crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway going about 80 mph. Amy Walker, with the Citrus Heights Police told Fox 40, a CHP officer saw the flames and turned around in traffic to help. As he did, he saw Quigley switch seats with his female passenger. Quigley later admitted that he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash reports Fox 40.
According to Fox 40, a witness told authorities that Quigley returned to the burning car to light his cigarette. Parts of his eyebrows burnt off in the process. Quigley told the officer at the scene, “Yeah I’m not afraid of fire. I deal with this kind of stuff all the time.”
According to Fox 40, no one was injured in the crash and Quigley was arrested and charged with suspicion of driving under the influence.
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
1. Niecy Nash: Palmdale, California1 of 30
2. Michael B. Jordan: Santa Ana, California2 of 30
3. Lance Gross: Oakland, California3 of 30
4. Paula Patton: Los Angeles, California4 of 30
5. Shemar Moore: Oakland, California5 of 30
6. Regina King: Los Angeles, California6 of 30
7. Dwayne Johnson: Hayward, California7 of 30
8. Meagan Good: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California8 of 30
9. Danny Glover: San Franciso, California9 of 30
10. Rashida Jones: Los Angeles, California10 of 30
11. Morris Chestnut: Cerritos, California11 of 30
12. Tyra Banks: Inglewood, California12 of 30
13. Tyrese: Watts, California13 of 30
14. Tamala Jones: Pasadena, California14 of 30
15. Anthony Anderson: Los Angeles, California15 of 30
16. Lauren London: Los Angeles, California16 of 30
17. Nick Cannon: San Diego, California17 of 30
18. Tracee Ellis, Chudney & Evan Ross: Los Angeles, California18 of 30
19. Snoop Dogg: Compton, California19 of 30
20. Cree Summer: Los Angeles, California20 of 30
21. Will.i.am: East Los Angeles, California21 of 30
22. Amber Riley: Los Angeles, California22 of 30
23. Ice Cube: Compton, California23 of 30
24. Terri J. Vaughn: San Francisco, California24 of 30
25. Rupaul: San Diego, California25 of 30
26. Jessica Alba: Pomona, California26 of 30
27. The Game: Compton, California27 of 30
28. Bresha Webb: Los Angeles, California28 of 30
29. Dr. Dre: Compton, California29 of 30
30. D.L. Hughley: Los Angeles30 of 30
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Floyd Mayweather Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Celebs
- Parents Buy Car For Teacher Who’d Been Taking The Bus
- Man Runs Back To Burning Car To Light Cigarette
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM