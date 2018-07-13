Fans Have Mixed Reactions Over Tamar’s Reunion With Estranged Husband

Tamar Braxton shocked fans when a photo appeared online of her enjoying a stroll with estranged husband, Vincent Herbert.

Rumors have been swirling that the two reunited and put their divorce on pause.

They recently spent time together celebrating son Logan’s 5th birthday, so it seems the couple made peace after Vince’s cheating drama and domestic abuse allegations.

Peep the innocent image below.

A fan remarked on the happy reunion: “I think you all should leave the show and heal; I would rather see you all get it together, f@ck entertaining. Prayers for you all. She wasn’t doing any more albums. I try to listen closely to “blind” it really references her life/marriage/relationship, but maybe that is what Bluebirds of Happiness is to her…her happiness in everything.”

Another commenter stated: “It just bothers me to see a life spent wasted on a person clearly who doesn’t love you deeply and you wasting time on someone you can never truly trust. I saw it with people in my family, so it taught me never to accept this behavior, so I never did. I got rid of men once I lost interest who didn’t want to go. I never cheated on them, but they couldn’t let go. Happy Tamar found her happiness.”

A third wished Tamar well by sharing her own experience with a man who cheated.

“I dated a man for eight years, and he cheated on me after three years of us dating I took him back because I loved him and I didn’t want the other woman to have him after eight years of us dating. I let him go because deep down inside I was pretending because I felt that I was too good for what he did to me and I believe that he would do it again I wasted a lot of my time I will never pretend again I can’t ever forget that he hurt me. Some women can forgive and forget and start all over as nothing has happened I can’t. I kept a wall up I salute Tamar because she can, but it’s not for me.”

Many Tamar Braxton fans would agree that she knows best when it comes to her own happiness.

