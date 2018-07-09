Tamar Braxton Destroys Tank After He Inserted Himself Into Her Band Drama

Tamar Braxton delivered a possible death blow to Tank in their messy Instagram feud over her missing band. After she aired out the musicians on social media for ditching her at the last minute, Tank posted a video revealing that her band was with him and they were about to take the stage.

And that’s when all hell broke loose.

The back and forth started when Tamar first told followers that she fired her entire band after they failed to show up for her gig in Philadelphia. When fans suggested that their flights may have been delayed, she produced receipts in the form of text messages from the band that show them reaffirming that they were on their way.

That’s when Tank jumped in to defend the musicians and reveal that they were all, in fact, with him.

He wrote, “[Tamar Braxton] I have the band and i’m not letting them go!..🤣🤣🤣. On some real sh*t though sis don’t attack these kids on social media… I’m not here to attack you on social media either just here to protect my guy’s professionalism and credibility on social media since they were attacked here..🤷🏽‍♂️”

In the midst of all this, one of the band members revealed that he had not received payment from Tamar for a previous show.

Braxton, meanwhile, eventually unleashed holy hell on Tank by questioning his involvement in her business, suggesting he likes to have his salad tossed and accusing him of cheating on his wife. Tank then countered with claims of having inflammatory texts that show her husband/manager Vincent Herbert knew ahead of time that the band was not going to show up, and that Vince never informed her.

Tank added that she shouldn’t “get out of character” and called her a “nasty a**.”

See the posts below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: