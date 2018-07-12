Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Let’s Not Put Everyone In The Same Boat

Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board. He used the N word during a board meeting, and Russ doesn’t think that means he is a racist. Russ says not everyone is a racist, yes his comments were inappropriate. When Russ read it, it seemed like he was trying to make a point.  What do you think?

One thought on “#RussRant: Let’s Not Put Everyone In The Same Boat

  1. The Truth on said:

    How many times, do we have to discuss this issue about the N word being inappropriate. How many more people, how many more incidence. It is written out of the Heart and man speaketh. Do it really matter if he is a racist it’s WRONG BUTTOM LINE.

