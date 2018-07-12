RussRant: Let’s Not Put Everyone In The Same Boat

Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board. He used the N word during a board meeting, and Russ doesn’t think that means he is a racist. Russ says not everyone is a racist, yes his comments were inappropriate. When Russ read it, it seemed like he was trying to make a point. What do you think?

