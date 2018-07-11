T.I. Says He, Tiny And ‘Family Hustle’ TV Show Not Returning To VH1

It was just yesterday (07-09-18) that quoted theJasminebrand as saying they were exclusively reporting that T.I. and Tiny‘s Family Hustle TV show had been revived. Well, not so fast. T.I. says hold ya’ horses ’cause it ain’t so.

T.I. took to Instagram to address the issue (and in the process, subtly calls out theJasmineBrand):

“To whom it may concern… if it ain’t come from me or @majorgirl it ain’t real. Family Hustle On Ice until further notice. Thx,” he wrote.

As previously reported …

Based on reports we see almost everyday, we really don’t know if T.I. and Tiny are living together as a married couple or what. However, it apparently doesn’t matter because it appears that both T.I. and ‘Tiny’ are officially returning to reality TV.

According to theJasmineBrand, sources confirm a story they reported earlier this year: Tiny is allegedly returning to VH1. Specifically, Tiny and husband T.I. are reviving their show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.

The initial show aired on VH1 and premiered on December 5, 2011. The series ended in 2017. It chronicled the couple and their six children.

Sources say the show will begin filming this month and fans can expect to see the pair’s family and professional life … and based the daily drama between them that’s being reported, interest should be at an all-time high. Heck, it’s probably why they offered the deal in the first place. Oh yeah, they’ve allegedly been offered 10 episodes.

The report from TJB also said that in addition to highlighting the couple’s families, sources say that there may be cameos from Tiny’s close friends including singer Monica, Toya Wright and her daughter Reginae Carter, and Shekinah Jo, among others.

