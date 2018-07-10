Tom Has A Special Cruise Announcement!

07.10.18
Thank You! The 2019 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Cruise presented by Denny’s is SOLD OUT! Every cabin on the Carnival Magic, sailing next April, is booked. 20 years and your support to keep students in HBCU’s is stronger than ever. We appreciate all of you that have called, emailed and signed up to be on the wait list – thousands signed up! For some of you wait-listers who were literally ‘next on the list’ … we may contact you at a later date if a cabin becomes available. For all, I do want to remind you that you can support HBCU Scholars every day of the week at www.TomJoynerFoundation.org. Thank you for 20 years of love and support.

And I want to remind you that everyone of you still has the chance to “Party with the Purpose,” join me for that party on land, this Labor Day weekend at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion at the Gaylord Palms resort in Kissimmee, Florida! We’ll have the Tom Joyner Sky Show, a huge Expo with activities for families, couples, singles… along with Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Rickey Smiley, BBD, Erica Campbell and a whole lot more of your favorite celebs and entertainers. Visit BlackAmericaWeb.com for more details.

