Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt

| 07.10.18
Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is Donald Trumps pick for Supreme Court. He’s a conservative but, more interestingly, he has previously said that he’s totally against convicting a sitting president. Chris Paul says this move was to save his own butt, because he definitely needs to be convicted.

