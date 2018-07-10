Morning Minute: Trump Is Saving His Butt

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is Donald Trumps pick for Supreme Court. He’s a conservative but, more interestingly, he has previously said that he’s totally against convicting a sitting president. Chris Paul says this move was to save his own butt, because he definitely needs to be convicted.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Florida Cops Ordered To Return Nearly $20k In Cash To Stripper
- Kenya Moore: Mom-To-Be Shows Fans How ‘Baby Twirl’ Is Growing
- LeBron James ‘King of LA’ Mural Vandalized After Fan Offers Money to Alter It
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery