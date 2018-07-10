CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Halle Berry Shows Son’s Face On Social Media: “It Was A Struggle”

Leave a comment

Halle Berry is notoriously protective of her two children, so she hasn’t shown them much on social media and when she does, their faces are obscured. But during a recent family vacation, Berry showed off her 4-year-old son, with a pic of most of his face.

While Berry’s fans likely already know what her kids look like via paparazzi pics, this is the first time Berry has posted a pic to her Instagram, where she has 5 million followers.

When your not so little boy takes YOU for a ride!

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

From ExtraTV.com

Last month, Berry surprised her Instagram followers with a shot of 4-year-old son Maceo while documenting her vacation to Bora Bora. Halle opened up about her recent decision to show Maceo’s face on social media, saying, “That was a struggle… I really don’t like to show my kids very much… but I do realize… my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”

She went on, “But it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children… I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.'”

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Ageless A-Listers: Stars Who Never Seem To Age

23 photos Launch gallery

Ageless A-Listers: Stars Who Never Seem To Age

Continue reading Halle Berry Shows Son’s Face On Social Media: “It Was A Struggle”

Ageless A-Listers: Stars Who Never Seem To Age

Black Women , celebrity kids , Halle Berry , Social Media

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close