Halle Berry Shows Son’s Face On Social Media: “It Was A Struggle”

Halle Berry is notoriously protective of her two children, so she hasn’t shown them much on social media and when she does, their faces are obscured. But during a recent family vacation, Berry showed off her 4-year-old son, with a pic of most of his face.

While Berry’s fans likely already know what her kids look like via paparazzi pics, this is the first time Berry has posted a pic to her Instagram, where she has 5 million followers.

Last month, Berry surprised her Instagram followers with a shot of 4-year-old son Maceo while documenting her vacation to Bora Bora. Halle opened up about her recent decision to show Maceo’s face on social media, saying, “That was a struggle… I really don’t like to show my kids very much… but I do realize… my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”

She went on, “But it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children… I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.'”

