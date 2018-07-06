Michelle Williams And Fiancé Chad Williams Get A Reality Show

From the outside it appears that things are going very well for singer Michelle Williams. Among other things, she and sports chaplain Chad Johnson got engaged and now she’s announcing that they have a reality TV show in the works.

All we know at this point is that the show, a non-scripted series on OWN, will follow the pair’s relationship.

As we reported earlier, the two met in March 2017 at a spiritual retreat in Arizona that was ran by him. Johnson, by the way, is also a pastor and a life a coach. Even though the good vibes between them were immediate, they both wanted to remain focused on the retreat.

Michelle said about their initial meeting:

“I mean, he was cute, but I did not go to flirt with the pastor!”

Once they went their separate ways, they kept in touch. A friend of Chad’s encouraged him to pursue Michelle.

“I tried to roll in with some mac daddy game — and I tried to flirt a little bit and said something like, ‘How about you and I connect sometime?’ And right away, she texted right back with one word and six question marks behind it: “I tried to roll in with some mac daddy game — and I tried to flirt a little bit and said something like, ‘How about you and I connect sometime?’ And right away, she texted right back with one word and six question marks behind it: ‘Connect??????’”, he stated during an interview with People magazine. He continued on saying, “I thought she had dissed me. So I was embarrassed, and I didn’t reach back out to her because I thought I’d ruined the friendship.”

About a week later, Chad was vacationing with his nephews when Michelle replied to one his stories on Instagram. He said,

“The rest is history.”

