WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

Michelle Williams Guest Stars On ‘Raven’s Home’

Leave a comment

 

via GospelGoodies.com:

Michelle Williams will be joining Raven-Symone on Disney Channel hit show, Raven’s Home.

In case you were unaware of Raven’s return to Disney last year, it’s a spinoff of That’s So Raven, in which she starred in from 2003 – 2007. In the spinoff, Raven is mother of two children who are coming into their psychic abilities. Season 2 premiered June 25 and it was revealed that Michelle Williams would be making an appearance on one of the new episodes.

“Ok so the other day I posted something in my IG story and I had no idea that my DM’s were about to be on fire,” Michelle Williams wrote on Twitter. “’m excited to be on an episode of [Disney’s Raven’s Home] for season 2! [Raven-Symone] you are absolutely hilarious and a pleasure to work with! The entire cast and crew was delightful as well!”

Will you be tuning in?

MegaFest 2013 - Day 2

Don't Seek The Blessing, Seek God: 11 Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

12 photos Launch gallery

Don't Seek The Blessing, Seek God: 11 Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Continue reading Don’t Seek The Blessing, Seek God: 11 Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Don't Seek The Blessing, Seek God: 11 Joel Osteen Quotes To Live By

Michelle Williams Guest Stars On ‘Raven’s Home’ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close