Spotify Subscribers Demand Refunds Over Excessive Drake Promotion

The rapper not only filled Spotify with tracks from his double album Scorpion on Friday, he also took over the streaming service’s playlists this weekend, leaving some customers complaining of advertisements on their ad-free accounts.

Drake fans may have been excited by Spotify’s first-of-its-kind promotional takeover, but it was too much for some subscribers, some of whom asked for refunds.

Heralding what Spotify referred to as ‘Scorpion SZN,’ Drake was placed so prominently on the streaming service’s editorial playlists that his image was even used on those that did not feature his music — “Best of British,” “Massive Dance Hits” and “Happy Pop Hits” among them. This is the first time a single artist has taken over multiple Spotify playlists on the same day, a rep told Billboard last week.

The campaign was intended to be a quirky celebration of Spotify’s top streaming artist, helping him to break the one-week U.S. streaming record in only three days and putting him on pace to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. But some subscribers online have been decrying the decision as an imposition of advertisements on what are supposed to be ad-free accounts, with a select number taking their complaints directly to the company with requests for refunds.

Reddit user Schwagschwag shared his frustration on the website’s music forum on Sunday and claimed he received a refund for this month’s payment after contacting customer service. While some other users described similar success receiving refunds or credit for a free month with their own appeals to Spotify customer service, others reported their requests were denied, prompting some decisions to cancel their subscriptions altogether.

Spotify declined to comment, but sources tell Billboard the complaints have been relatively minimal and no refund policy has been put in place.

